AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AGF Management from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of AGF Management stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

