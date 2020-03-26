Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Stock Position Raised by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,247 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 4.2% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Robecosam AG owned about 0.43% of Agilent Technologies worth $113,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on A shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

A stock traded up $4.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.72. 3,264,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

In other news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,889.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,402.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.