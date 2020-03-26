Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Set at $67.00 by Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has been given a $67.00 target price by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 62.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

AEM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,563,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,491. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $56.12. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 381,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,045,122 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after buying an additional 294,306 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 161,468 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 40,968 shares in the last quarter. ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd now owns 539,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 323,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after buying an additional 65,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

