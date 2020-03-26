Agrimin Ltd (ASX:AMN) Insider Buys A$20,200.00 in Stock

Agrimin Ltd (ASX:AMN) insider Mark Savich purchased 100,000 shares of Agrimin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$20,200.00 ($14,326.24).

AMN traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching A$0.20 ($0.14). The company had a trading volume of 77,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,692. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.52. The company has a market cap of $36.39 million and a P/E ratio of -19.50. Agrimin Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.24 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of A$0.72 ($0.51).

Agrimin Company Profile

Agrimin Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Mackay Sulphate of Potash project comprising 12 tenements covering an area of 4,370 square kilometers located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Global Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to Agrimin Limited in December 2014.

