Aion Price Tops $0.0618 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Aion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000914 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, DragonEX, Kyber Network and Liqui. Over the last week, Aion has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $24.76 million and $1.69 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.06 or 0.02561628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00193144 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034134 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 400,776,284 tokens. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Binance, Bancor Network, Koinex, Bilaxy, Liqui, RightBTC, Ethfinex, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, IDEX, Radar Relay, Kyber Network and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

