Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $915,811,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,146,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,495,000 after buying an additional 265,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded up $6.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.55. The stock had a trading volume of 99,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,467. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.26.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

