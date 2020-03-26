Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Decreased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors cut its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,302,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 195,967 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 2.40% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $1,246,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 289,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.26.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $6.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.04. The stock had a trading volume of 523,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,467. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

