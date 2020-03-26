Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,235,500 shares, an increase of 315.7% from the February 27th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on AYR. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Aircastle in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Aircastle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Aircastle by 83,400.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Aircastle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Aircastle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Aircastle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aircastle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aircastle stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,084,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,796. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40. Aircastle has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. Aircastle had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $243.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aircastle will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Aircastle’s payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

