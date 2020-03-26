AirSwap (AST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.97 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $4.97 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Gatecoin, Radar Relay and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.01 or 0.02570365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00194136 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, IDEX, Binance, Kyber Network, Liqui, AirSwap, OKEx, Huobi and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

