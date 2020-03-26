Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €10.02 ($11.65).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of Aixtron stock opened at €7.68 ($8.93) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €9.33 and a 200-day moving average of €9.11. Aixtron has a 1-year low of €6.54 ($7.60) and a 1-year high of €11.59 ($13.48). The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $861.17 million and a PE ratio of 26.47.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

