AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of AlarmCom worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 810,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AlarmCom by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 207,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 58,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In other AlarmCom news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $846,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,317,628.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher P. Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $857,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,865. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AlarmCom stock traded up $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 29,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,083. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.06.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 194.90%. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALRM. ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

