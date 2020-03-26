Albert Friedberg Buys 3,000 Shares of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Stock

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Director Albert Friedberg bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $13,260.00.

Albert Friedberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Albert Friedberg purchased 7,040 shares of Vaccinex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $28,230.40.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Albert Friedberg acquired 982,318 shares of Vaccinex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $6,905,695.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCNX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.42. 10,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.60. Vaccinex Inc has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. Vaccinex had a negative return on equity of 2,277.96% and a negative net margin of 4,740.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaccinex Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccinex stock. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,225,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,000. Vaccinex accounts for about 1.2% of MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MSD Partners L.P. owned about 8.25% of Vaccinex at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VCNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

