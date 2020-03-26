Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 26,300 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 141.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Whirlpool worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 461,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 478,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,705 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1,283.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 35,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $2,808,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu purchased 500 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,648 shares in the company, valued at $751,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.88.

WHR opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.