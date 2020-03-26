Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 70,685 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,685 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of Macy’s worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Macy’s by 4.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Macy’s by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra downgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

Shares of M opened at $6.61 on Thursday. Macy’s Inc has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.81%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

