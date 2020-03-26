Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.13% of TEGNA worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

TEGNA stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.