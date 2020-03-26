Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,727 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.14% of LogMeIn at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGM. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1,458.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGM stock opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.45, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LogMeIn Inc has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOGM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank cut LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.12.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

