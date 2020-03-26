Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after acquiring an additional 571,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,601,000 after buying an additional 585,434 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,504,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,687,000 after buying an additional 357,060 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,373,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after buying an additional 3,533,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,196,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,661,000 after buying an additional 288,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $72.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average of $88.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

