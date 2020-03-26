Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 43,300 Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Life Storage at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Life Storage by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,199,000 after purchasing an additional 61,893 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 31,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Life Storage news, Director Edward J. Pettinella bought 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $257,800.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,776. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Barberio bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.55 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,033.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,573 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Life Storage from $128.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $81.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.36 and a 200-day moving average of $107.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Life Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

