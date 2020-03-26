Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Diodes worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Diodes by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,402,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,454,000 after purchasing an additional 82,119 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,993,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,354,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,615,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,048,000 after buying an additional 90,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,564,000 after buying an additional 31,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,020,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,522,000 after buying an additional 519,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

DIOD stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.39. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $156,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 33,102 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $1,603,460.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,530.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $2,000,616 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

