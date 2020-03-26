Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,246,000 after buying an additional 1,648,620 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,036 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,710,000 after purchasing an additional 795,075 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,452,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,120,000 after purchasing an additional 401,939 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.18.

Shares of BAH opened at $65.13 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day moving average of $72.51.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,487,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.