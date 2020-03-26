Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Godaddy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Godaddy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Godaddy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Godaddy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $57.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.64. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $82.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $40,486.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,069,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,943 shares of company stock worth $9,358,836. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

