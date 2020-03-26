Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Essent Group worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Essent Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,948,000 after buying an additional 51,596 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the third quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Essent Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $457,125. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.27. Essent Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

