Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $4.50 Million Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $48.95.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

