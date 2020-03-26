Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $4.59 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.34.

NYSE WFC opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.