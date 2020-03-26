Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 2,697.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,673 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,918 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HRL opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $51.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

