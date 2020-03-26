Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.15% of Builders FirstSource worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after acquiring an additional 802,934 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $17,554,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $16,117,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2,779.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after acquiring an additional 599,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

