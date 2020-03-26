Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 262.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.10% of CVR Energy worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 65.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 217,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVI opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $55.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 22.50%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

