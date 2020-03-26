Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $3.75 Million in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 466,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.28% of Eldorado Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGO. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

EGO stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 0.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

