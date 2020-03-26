Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $4.06 Million in CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,015,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,016,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,212,000.

CIICU opened at $9.74 on Thursday. CIIG Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.29.

CIIG Merger Company Profile

CIIG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

