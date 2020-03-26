Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $4.14 Million in Healthcare Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCOU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCOU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Merger during the fourth quarter valued at $673,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Merger during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Merger during the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Merger during the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Merger in the fourth quarter valued at $5,347,000.

OTCMKTS:HCCOU opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Healthcare Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $11.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50.

Healthcare Merger Company Profile

Healthcare Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

