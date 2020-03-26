Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $4.34 Million in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 107,860 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $301,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 26.1% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 112.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $20,989,000 after buying an additional 359,110 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $2,769,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEA from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. CLSA lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18. Sea Ltd has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.74 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 72.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 133.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

