Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $4.61 Million in PropTech Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:PTACU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:PTACU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in PropTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $704,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in PropTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,630,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PropTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in PropTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,350,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLC bought a new position in PropTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,350,000.

OTCMKTS:PTACU opened at $9.94 on Thursday. PropTech Acquisition Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45.

PropTech Acquisition Company Profile

PropTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

