Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $5.19 Million in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of OGE Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Dennis bought 1,010 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at $106,062.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE opened at $29.06 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

