Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.14% of Ryder System worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in R. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $93,025.00. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.21 per share, for a total transaction of $465,125.00. Insiders have bought 18,250 shares of company stock worth $681,780 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $67.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

R has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

