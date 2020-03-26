Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 50,900 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.10% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,469.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,750.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $45.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

RBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

