Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 67,600 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 221.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 138,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Micron Technology by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 64,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Micron Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,881,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $101,173,000 after buying an additional 100,771 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Micron Technology by 405.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 733.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 322,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,369,000 after buying an additional 284,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Longbow Research raised their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,300 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

