Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 10,500 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 692.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.78.

NYSE CAH opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.56. Cardinal Health Inc has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

