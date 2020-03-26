Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 11,200 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of NCR worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCR. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 4,072.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $112,424.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at $554,679.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bedore acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,037.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of NCR from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.