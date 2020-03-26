Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 11,400 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.63.

ALNY stock opened at $98.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.81 and a 12-month high of $134.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s revenue was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $4,830,054.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 23,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,989 shares of company stock worth $19,091,758 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

