Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 18,300 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,788 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,307. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 and have sold 43,805 shares valued at $2,475,150. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.02.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

