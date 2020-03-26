Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 185,600 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $122.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.90.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

