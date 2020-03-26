Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 23,500 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,464,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,253,000 after buying an additional 170,843 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,991,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,779,000 after buying an additional 402,167 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,689,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,794,000 after buying an additional 384,308 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after buying an additional 123,864 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 656,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,625,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Imperial Capital upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.04. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $83.28.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

