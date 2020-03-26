Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 2,500 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Omnicell worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,953,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $244,686.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,873.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,288. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Dougherty & Co raised their price objective on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

