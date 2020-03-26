Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 29,600 Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Univar worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar during the first quarter worth about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Univar by 56.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Univar by 13.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,507,000 after acquiring an additional 241,229 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Univar during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Univar by 115.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 481,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 258,432 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Investec raised Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Univar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NYSE UNVR opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. Univar Inc has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Univar Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $241,350.00. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,191.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $463,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

