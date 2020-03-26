Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 4,300 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.10% of FTI Consulting worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 41.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 1,463.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $117.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.38. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.35 and a 52 week high of $135.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.51 and a 200 day moving average of $112.90.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.19 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

