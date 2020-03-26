Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of HollyFrontier as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 652.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.87.
Shares of HFC opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86.
HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.
In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About HollyFrontier
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
