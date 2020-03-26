Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRACU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRACU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRACU. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

OTCMKTS:SRACU opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. intends to a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

