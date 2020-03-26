Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Insider Sells $31,416.00 in Stock

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) insider Pamela Stephenson sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $31,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ALBO stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 86,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,397. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. Albireo Pharma Inc has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $275.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.01. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 650.86%. The business had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. Equities analysts expect that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 412.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

