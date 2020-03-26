Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 7,135 Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.22.

LAD stock opened at $88.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Lithia Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

