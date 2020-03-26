Algert Global LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) by 549.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,176 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.22% of Arcus Biosciences worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 38.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 32.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of -0.58.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.63% and a negative net margin of 564.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.